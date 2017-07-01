Select Menu

» » » GUINEAN PRESIDENT ORDERS 24 HOURS PRAYER FOR BUHARI
Posted date: Sunday, July 23, 2017


Condé gave the order while addressing the country’s Council of Ministers in a meeting.

Condé said Buhari was expected to visit the country in March, but was unable to do so because of his health.

Guinean President expressed concern for his Nigerian counterpart’s health and declared prayers for Buhari’s quick recovery.

Guineenews.org reports that the nation’s leader asked that prayers be held in all mosques in the country in what he described as a day of prayers for Buhari.

About 85 per cent of the Guinean population (11 million) are Muslims; eight per cent are Christians; while seven per cent are traditionalists.

Buhari travelled to London on May 7, 2017, his second medical trip after an initial 49-day sojourn.

