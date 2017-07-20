Select Menu

Posted date: Thursday, July 20, 2017


Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, has congratulated students of the state who wrote the 2017 West African School Certificate Examination (WASCE) for emerging as the overall best performers in the recently released result from the West African Examination Council.

In a release signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Enyinnaya Appolos, the Governor applauded the students and their teachers for a job well done and vowed to prioritize the welfare of teachers within the state's school system.

Governor Ikpeazu also called on the newly inaugurated state scholarship board to ensure that the best performing student from each of the 17 local government areas is given tertiary education scholarship to study in any school in Nigeria.

He assured that his administration will continue to work hard to ensure that the state maintains its prime position in education in Nigeria and re-stated his commitment to construct new model schools that are equipped with modern learning tools and resources across the state before the end of the year.

