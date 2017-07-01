The showcase of the Uncommon transformation programmes of Bayelsa’s State Governor ,Seriake Dickson continued yesterday with the commissioning of the Ijaw National Academy (a co education, tuition free secondary School)..

The all inclusive secondary school fitted with modern facilities like IT Centre (E-Library), sick bay, well equipped library with standard hostels was commissioned by visiting former Head of State ,Gen Yakubu Gowon who commended the State government’s effort at bettering and empowering the younger generation of Bayelsans with purposeful and sound education.

To me, the real empowerment of the citizens depends on a sound education. This helps to nurture the mindsets of future generation.

A sound education he continued prepares one for the challenges of life.

In his own speech, the State Governor, Seriake Dickson said education remains the highest legacy he wants to leave behind.

According to him, building bridges and roads are key to development, but sound education remains the bedrock of development.

His government according to him is investing so much in the education sector to drive the agent of change.

The governor also used the occasion to launch an education Endowment Fund with a takeoff grant of Eighty seven million Niaira.The amount was the contribution of the State government and civil servants.

He called on other well meaning Bayelsans and Nigerians to contribute to the education funds as a way of helping young Bayelsans to achieve their full academic potentials.