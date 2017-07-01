The mega music concert currently being taken around Nigeria by foremost telecom company, Globacom, is holding at Oregun, Ikeja, Lagos this Sunday.





Glo Mega Music Nationwide Tour , according to a press statement issued by the telecom operator, is scheduled for 10 Degrees Event Centre, Oregun, at 4.00 p.m.





The roll call of artistes slated to perform include the nation's top - rated music stars such as Flavour, Tuface, PSquare, Timaya, Runtown, Reekado Banks and Katch who have been part of the show, which kicked off in Awka, Anambra state, three months ago.





"That the Glo Mega Music Nationwide Tour is returning to Lagos barely two weeks after we held a blockbuster edition of the show in Victoria Island underscores the pride of place Lagos occupies in our hearts. Ikeja is set to experience the kind of complete and undiluted fun and entertainment that was unleashed at the shows in Victoria Island, Ibadan and other venues,” the company said.





To make the show more interesting, the duo of Juliet Ibrahim from Ghana and Nigeria’s ace actress Ebube Nwagbo, are scheduled to anchor the show. Danceable music will be dished out by DJ Neptune.





Celebrity guests expected at the event include Nollywood legend, Patience Ozokwor, a.k.a. Mama G, and Yoruba movie star, Odunlade Adekola.





Speaking on the show, Glo Business Director, Lagos, Mr. Augustus-ndu Offor, said that the show was specially designed to celebrate and reward the company’s teeming subscribers for their loyalty and faith in the Glo Brand.





He said the free, yet premium quality show is the company’s way of expressing it’s profound gratitude to the subscribers for standing solidly with the proudly Nigeria n telecoms brand over the years.





"In Globacom, our customers are number one. We are determined to always thrill them in different ways. This is why we are running this music show alongside the Glo Laffta Fest, the biggest comedy show ever in this country. No other company delights its customers this way”, Offor enthused.



