The Lagos State Police Command in conjunction with Odua Peoples’ Congress (OPC) and local vigilantes in Ikorodu axis of Lagos State storm the hideouts of badoo killer's gang.
The exercise was a follow up to a meeting with the National Coordinator of Odua Peoples’ Congress (OPC), Otunba Gani Adams and Local Vigilante Leaders in Ikorodu held in Lagos Police Command on Friday
Also involved in the exercise were the Commander, Rapid Response Squad, ACP Olatunji Disu, ACP Alamutu, AC OPs Lagos Command, DPO, Ikorodu six structural Leaders of OPC led by Otunba Gani Adams among other top police officers.
