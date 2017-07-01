A former Attorney- General of Ogun State and younger brother of Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, Akinlolu Oluyinka Osinbajo, rights activist, Festus Egwarewa Keyamo, senior official of the Federal Ministry of Justice, Chiezonu Igbojamuike Okpoko and Alliance for Democracy (AD) governorship candidate in Ondo State, Olusola Alex Oke were among 30 lawyers conferred with the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) on Thursday.
The conferring authority, the Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee
(LPPC) took the decision at its 127th General Meeting held in Abuja.
The Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court and Secretary to the LPPC,
Hadizatu Uwani Mustapha, announced this at a press conference in Abuja.
She said the 30 SAN-designates would be conferred with the rank at a on September 18.
This year’s figure raises the number of lawyer so far decorated with SAN since 1975 to 481.
Other lawyers listed for the honour are – the Attorney General of Kwara
State, Kamorudeen Adeyemi Ajibade, Director -General of the Nigerian
Institute of Advanced Legal Studies (NIALS), Prof Adedeji Olusegun
Adekunle and former Commissioner for Education in Ogun State, John
Olusegun Odubela.
Also are – Oluwatoyin Ajoke Bashorun (the only
female on the list and from Lagos), Chibuike Adindu Nwokeukwu, Johnnie
Nnaemeka Egwuonwu, Bert Chukwuneta Igwilo, Sylvester Emenike Elema,
Wilcox Achace Abereton, Francis Forum Egele, Prof Enefiok Effiong
Essien, Prof Saiq S. Shikyl, Prof Adebambo Anthony Adewopo and Nasser
Abdu Dangiri.
Emeka Peter Okpoko, Sani Hussani Garun-Gabbas, Abdul
Atadoga Ibrahim, Gboyega Sanni Oyewole, Joshua Yusuf Musa, Ibrahim Sani
Mohammed, Ekemejero Ohwovoriole, Oyetola Oshobi, Sulaiman Usman and
Kehinde Olamide Ogunwumijo completed the list.
About CKN NIGERIA
Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments