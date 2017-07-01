The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has disclosed that the data gathered from the just concluded June 2017 Eid El Fitri Special Patrol showed a significant decrease in road crashes and in fatality rates, as compared to year 2016 Eid El Fitri.





According to the Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, a 32% reduction in fatality rate was recorded in the 2017 Sallah special patrol operations compared to 2017 and a 31% reduction in road crashes was also attained. He added that there were equally reductions in serious cases of crash victims, 24%, and minor cases, 43%.





In his words, the Corps Marshal, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi, is particularly very appreciative of the significant improvement which also saw a drop in number of traffic offences by 9.67% and number of traffic offenders by 13.93%.





According to him, the Corps Marshal believes that it is a unique combination of enforcement and an improved enlightenment campaigns across the nation that was responsible for the increase in compliance level, which in itself reflected in decrease in crashes as well as fatality.





In this vein, the Corps Marshal lauded the Corps’ Regular and Special Marshals that were deployed for the Special Patrol operations. and called for continuos cooperation with sister agencies which he said played very vital roles in the operations to help the Corps reduce crashes and fatalities.while appreciating the motorists for their improved obedience to traffic rules and regulations



