



Diamond Bank Plc has partnered with the Federal Road Safety Corps by donating a two- unit radio transmitter for the corps' proposed traffic radio.







The FRSC Traffic Radio is expected to inform and enlighten the motoring public and help in cutting down time expended in traffic. It is to be mainly for advocacy, enlightenment and education purposes which will eventually boost business and the economy at large.







The Managing Director of Diamond Bank, Uzoma Pascal Dozie who presented the transmitters at a brief ceremony in Lagos on Friday, said nothing was too big to sacrifice for safety on the lives and properties







Responding, the Corps Marshal, FRSC, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi applauded Diamond Bank for joining other responsible corporate organisations and well-meaning Nigerians to ensure safety on the roads through its support for the corps' project.

He promised to make good use of the equipment to the satisfaction of the bank and Nigerians at large.







Oyeyemi explained that the traffic radio which will be sited at the corporate headquarters of FRSC in Abuja when eventually inaugurated, will be upgraded to serve the whole country.







The radio,he added would alert motorists about traffic congestions, crashes ,obstructions as well as provide regular traffic jingles and programmes that are safety-related to the benefit of all Nigerians.







While emphasising that road safety is everybody 's business, the Corps Marshal implored other multinationals to emulate Diamond Bank by contributing their quota to the successful take- off of the project as a legacy by the Corps.







At the presentation of the transmitter were other senior Diamond Bank officials including Mr. Chingo Ndubuisi and Mrs. Chioma Afe, Corporate Affairs Manager.







The Zonal Commanding Officer, Assistant Corps Marshal Shehu Zaki, Lagos State Sector Commander, Corps Commander Hyginus Omeje and Corps Public Education Officer, Corps Commander Bisi Kazeem were with the Corps Marshal to receive the transmitter.



