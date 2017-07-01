Our attention has been drawn to social media publications of a burnt patrol vehicle belonging to the Federal Road Safety Corps with the caption “ FRSC Don’t Have Fire Extinguishers and They Will Be Disturbing People Up and Down, Rubbish”





Worried by the misleading contents of the said publication, we wish to put this issue, in proper perspective. The burnt patrol vehicle was the fallout from last week’s attack on FRSC operatives by officials of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) along the Kiyawa- Dutse road in Jigawa state.





For avoidance of doubt, permit me to reiterate that the patrol team was carrying out its legitimate duties along the Kiyawa – Dutse road in Jigawa State when a team of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) officials challenged the team for daring to check vehicles for excessive overloading and installation of the Speed Limiting Devices. They not only set the FRSC patrol vehicle ablaze but also badly damaged another vehicle. The FRSC office was also destroyed by the rampaging NURTW officials.





Sadly enough, the Jigawa incident resulted in fatality as one person was killed and several others injured.





Permit me to add that as the nation’s lead agency on road safety management and traffic administration, the Federal Road Safety Corps remains the first law enforcement agency to be certified by the International Standards Organization (ISO) on quality management systems since 2013. The idea behind ISO certification is to build and sustain a process-driven government agency whose processes and procedures can be easily evaluated and audited by a third party.





Under this arrangement, the FRSC patrol procedures are been properly scrutinized to conform with contemporary global trends.

Before any of our patrol vehicles leave for routine patrol or rescue operation, aside from undergoing quality control inspection, such is equipped with the necessary items : warning triangle (caution sign), fire extinguisher, jack, spare tyre, first aid kit, wheel spanner, tow rope among others to ensure that our patrol vehicle are not only road worthy but also comply with minimum safety requirements.

It is most unfortunate that the misleading publication of the burnt patrol vehicle is the product of uncensored and unregulated social media process in the country where every smart owner is at liberty to take shots and post randomly without regard to obvious violation of the ethics of social media.





The Federal Road Safety Corps remains committed to its resolve to reform the attitude of road users in the country through its numerous efforts to bequeath an enduring legacy on road safety management to Nigerians.



