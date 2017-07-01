In furtherance of his ongoing campaign for members of the public to willingly donate blood to save lives, the Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Dr Boboye Oyeyemi has urged staff to always donate blood as part of their humanitarian services to the people, saying he who donates blood, donates lives. The Corps Marshal gave the admonition today while speaking at the end of the July edition of the Corps Marshal’s Walking/Jogging held at the National Stadium, Abuja.





According to Bisi Kazeem, Corps Public Education Officer, FRSC in a press release, Oyeyemi spoke extensively on the virtues of blood donation, cited instances where even the donor could become the beneficiary of his good deeds either personally or through his family who could fall victims of emergencies and require blood transfusion. He therefore urged the staff of the FRSC to see blood donation as part of their civic responsibilities, noting that as rescuers, there is the need for them to always be consciousness of blood donation.





He however warned that for one to be able to safely donate blood, the donor must be healthy, saying that makes it imperative that they actively participate in physical fitness secrecies through which they would become healthier and more capable of donating blood without hazards. The FRSC Boss also called on the staff to take sporting activities seriously, noting that they would not be able to perform optimally without being physically fit and healthy. “That is why the Management has provided various platforms for staff to exercise themselves daily, weekly and monthly, and everyone must take those exercises seriously,” he stated.





The Corps Marshal expressed satisfaction with the large turnout and active participation of the staff in the monthly exercise, noting that both the turnout of staff and increased distance covered are indications of the improvements in the initiatives which he said, would be sustained. He promised that there would be further innovations into the exercise commencing from the next month edition to make it more interesting and lively for the staff and participating stakeholders.





Part of these innovations, he said, is the introduction of new dressing codes and relocation of the venue from the National Stadium to Wuse Zone 3 National Headquarters of the Corps, which would become the starting point of the exercise.





In his remarks, the Director General of the Consumer Protection Council, Babatunde Irukera, who was the Special Guest of Honour, commended the FRSC Management for organising and sustaining the walking/jogging exercise in all its commands across the country, describing it as a positive development worthy of emulation for its health-boosting benefits. He called for massive participation of members of the public in the physical fitness exercise, saying being fit is the panacea for minor ailments that require painkillers.





“I commend the FRSC Management for this initiative which would increase the health status of the participating staff; and I want to call on all Nigerians to embrace physical fitness exercise in their lives to make them healthier and more productive in their workplaces,” he stated.





Represented by Engineer Sam Kolo, the Director General also extolled the virtues of blood donation by public spirited individuals in the collective campaign against death due to lack of blood. To achieve this, he called for more public awareness on the need for all healthy individuals to embrace the spirits of blood donation and see the act as service to God and humanity.





In their separate goodwill messages, the Chief of Defence staff and the Commissioner of Police, FCT who were represented at the occasion, praised the FRSC for the initiative of organising monthly and weekly sport activities for its staff and encouraging them to participate in them. They called for sustenance of the programme and urged members of the public to take advantage of the platforms provided by the Corps to join in exercising themselves, saying “to be fit, is to be healthy.”





The July edition of the Corps Marshal’s Walking/Jogging exercise had as its theme, “Donate Blood, Donate Life.” It was personally led by Corps Marshal Oyeyemi with members of the FRSC Management and generality of the staff who covered the 6 Kilometer distance.

Also in attendance were members of the Special Marshals as well as Armed Forces and paramilitary personnel who enthusiastically covered the designated distance assisted by Music provided to keep the morale of the participants constantly high.



