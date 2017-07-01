Four members of an armed robbery gang have been arrested for allegedly attacking operators of a lotto office at the Ajangbadi area of Lagos State.





During the attack, the suspects allegedly carted away phones, iPads, cash and other valuable items from officials of the lotto office and stackers.





Those arrested are Ndubuisi Alimona, 24; Ariyo Donatus, Sadiq Yakubu and Chuks, who had narrated how they robbed the lotto operator and stackers.





Alimona, who hails from Ebonyi State, revealed that it was one of the workers of the lotto company who provided them with information on the movement of cash in and out of their office.

Alimona explained that the worker provided Donatus with useful information on how they could rob their boss.





He said, “Donatus met me one day and asked me what I was doing as a job and I told him that I sell bottle water and soft drinks in traffic. He said I should leave what I was doing and join his gang. I initially refused but because of pressing financial, needs, I joined.





“One day, he told me that he had useful information on how we can make good money. We were in my house and I asked him what the information was all about. He told me that someone gave him details of how cash was being moved in and out of their lotto office. He said his informant had even given him the time cash would be available in their office.





I reluctantly joined after which we met with Sadiq and Chuks to deliberate on how we were going to embark on the operation. It was at the meeting that we decided that we needed a gun. We bought the guns we used from a guy we know as Aboki.”





The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Fatai Owoseni, who paraded the suspects before newsmen at the command headquarters, Ikeja, noted that the four suspects were among the 33 armed robbers arrested within the metropolis in the last two weeks.





He said that the command was bent on ridding the state of all forms of criminality in any part of the metropolis.



He warned criminals to stay away from the state or would be made to face the wrath of the law when arrested.







