According to him, the initiative would involve the construction of 3,000 housing units, 10 police stations, 18 primary and secondary schools, health centres, creation of Special Bama Squad for security operations and the recruitment of 1,500 local hunters to be known as Agro Rangers, among others.



Under the arrangement, Akande added that the federal government would contribute 67 per cent of the funds while Borno State would provide the balance of 33 per cent.



“Under the Bama Initiative, covering towns such as Bama, Banki, Gulumba Gara and others, the federal government in partnership with the Borno State government is expected to carry out actual re-construction of houses for the return of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) as well as provide infrastructure such as roads for Bama town and adjoining communities.



“The initiative will also see to the kitting and deployment of thousands of police officers and officers of the national security, civil defence corps who are expected to be trained for the special task.

“Equally, 20 doctors, 100 nurses and other relevant health officers are to be recruited to provide essential health services for the town, in addition to employment of teachers who will be deployed to 18 new schools to be constructed in the areas.



“Road re-construction projects are also featured under the Bama Initiative which is now under exploration, including the re-habilitation of Maiduguri-Bama-Daral Jamal-Banki road network.



“The welfare of returnees is also a major priority of the plan, ensuring a comprehensive support programme for IDPs as they return. It is expected that the implementation of the plan will kick-off in weeks,” the statement stated.



Besides service chiefs and Shettima, also present at the meeting were the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris; Ministers of Defence, Mansur Dan-Ali; Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazau; Budget and National Planning (State), Zainab Ahmed and the Power, Works and Housing (State), Mustapha Baba Shehuri.



Also present were the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, National Security Adviser (NSA), Baba Munguno and Director-General of National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA.)

