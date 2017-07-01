The Federal Government has approved N1.6 billion to compensate victims of floods that ravaged 16 states.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, told reporters at the end of the Federal Executive Council meeting.

According to him, the fund would be taken from Ecological funds domiciled with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

He said Minister of Finance Mrs. Kemi Adeosun had been directed to release the N1.6 billion to NEMA for the states.

He said: “The Acting President has approved the sum of N1.6 billion as immediate intervention for the victims of flood in 16 states that have been ravaged by flood.

“The states are Ekiti, Osun, Akwa Ibom, Kebbi, Niger, Kwara, Ebonyi, Enugu, Abia, Oyo, Lagos, Plateau, Sokoto, Edo and Bayelsa.

“So, 16 states ravaged by flood and the sum of N1.6billion has been approved for immediate release as relief for people in those states and communities involved.

“The money is going to be taken from the Federal Government Ecological Fund Account at the Central Bank of Nigeria and the Minister of Finance is to release the fund direct to NEMA, which is, National Emergency Management Agency,’’ he said