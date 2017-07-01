The FG has warned residents of Lagos and other cities in the country to expect more flooding in the days to come.

According to officials, last week’s flooding is as a result of the delay in rainfall which caused a long duration of torrential downpour in major cities.

The government also predicted that the monsoon wind would bring rain from the West Africa coast around between June 22 and September/ October. This is expected to the land along with sea rise that could lead to increase in the amount of water in low lying coastal areas of Lagos and other states.

Minister of Water Resources Suleiman Adamu, who gave an update yesterday, said flood would spread to 30 states and over 100 Local Government Areas.

According to the minister, a sensitization of the entire nation by visiting the grassroots would be embarked upon.

He said: “Summary of the alert is that approximately thirty (30) states and over one hundred (100) LGAs are categorised as high flood risk areas and therefore could expect flooding.

“The rains did not start early this year, thereby possibly causing long duration torrential downpour and causing unexpected urban/flash floods in areas with non-existing or inadequate drainage system in the country.

“The flow of surface water are being monitored by NIHSA while alerts will continue to be issued. Also, sensitisation of the entire nation by visiting the grassroots will soon be embarked upon.

“Urban/flash floods (i.e overflow due to sustained rainfall) in the urban cities or semi urban areas can be reduced with effective and adequate drainage systems. People must not use this facility as refuse bins which will block and render the facility useless with the probability of flooding heightened when it rains.

“People in the riverine areas must not erect residential structures on the flood plains as these areas are an extension of the river space. Unfortunately, people have refused to yield to advice.”

“It is therefore suggested that state and local governments should do more to enforce environmental laws/town planning guidelines, so as to check such uncontrolled physical development activities,” he added