n away by his wife to the morgue.



The passenger and wife were returning from the United States of America.



He was said to have died of cardiac arrest.



Medics, who monitored his condition, said the passenger slumped around 4.18pm when he arrived and was pronounced dead at 5.34pm.

A passenger on Emirates Airlines on Thursday slumped and died at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.The deceased, identified as Dada Isaac Olusola with passport number A04501199, was said to have slumped on arrival at the screening point where he was quickly attended to and given medication by airport clinical personnel.The passenger was accompanied by his wife and members of the Lions Club.His remains was later take