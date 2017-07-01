rty Osagie Ize-Iyamu and eventually winning at the court is now ready to conduct the affairs of the state.

Swearing in the Commissioners, Governor Obaseki charged them to dispense the responsibilities selflessly and with the fear of God and advice them not to sway from the vision of Government policies.

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki Thursday swore in eighteen commissioners to constitute his cabinet bringing the long awaited completion of the executive arm of the state to an end.The Governor charged the newly sworn in Commissioners to discharge their duties faithfully to help develop the state in a more positive direction.It was a long wait indeed, the Governor having been in a tug of war with the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Pa