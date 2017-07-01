Select Menu

ntel

ntel

Slider

Market Update

Market Update

Politics

Society

Business/Economy

News Headlines

Entertainment

APO NEWS

BREAKING NEWS

Gainers

Market Gainers

Gainers

Losers

Market Losers

Losers

» » EDO STATE SWEAR IN 18 NEW COMMISSIONERS
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

Posted by: CKN NIGERIA Posted date: Friday, July 07, 2017 / comment : 0


Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki Thursday swore in eighteen commissioners to constitute his cabinet bringing the long awaited completion of the executive arm of the state to an end.

The Governor charged the newly sworn in Commissioners to discharge their duties faithfully to help develop the state in a more positive direction.

It was a long wait indeed, the Governor having been in a tug of war with the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party Osagie Ize-Iyamu and eventually winning at the court is now ready to conduct the affairs of the state.

Swearing in the Commissioners, Governor Obaseki charged them to dispense the responsibilities selflessly and with the fear of God and advice them not to sway from the vision of Government policies.

Tagged with:

About CKN NIGERIA

Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

No comments

Leave a Reply

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Copyright © 2014 - 2015, CKN Nigeria | Site Designed By Wálé Ọláyanjú