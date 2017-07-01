







The Federal Road Safety Corps has disclosed that the Offender who attempted using a machete on officials of the Corps in. Abuja in a bid to stop the Officials from discharging their lawful duties has been remanded in Keffi prison, Nasarawa State till 31st July 2017, where he will be prosecuted at the Senior Magistrate Court, Karu, Abuja.





According to the Corps Public Education Officer of the FRSC, Bisi Kazeem, who revealed that the incident of the attack occurred when the Sector Commander of the FCT, Zone RS2.1, Corps Commander Wobin Gora, was on a routine monitoring of traffic situation in the Abuja metropolis, on the 17th July 2017.





Kazeem stated that the offender, Bright Chimezie Orji, with Vehicle registration number XN 966 ABJ was arrested at 1830hrs on the 17 July 2017 for obstructing traffic at Apo bridge, where he made an attempt to run away with the FRSC’s Marshal, an Orderly to the Sector Commander, who eventually brought him to a stop.





In a statement made available to the Press, Kazeem disclosed that it was after the Vehicle was successfully brought to a halt by the Marshal that the Offender brought out a machete from his vehicle in an attempt to harm the Marshal, but he was successfully disarmed, and arrested.





Following this, the Corps secured a warrant to put the Offender in remand pending prosecution which was gotten, the Corps Public Education Officer disclosed that the Corps Marshal, Boboye Oyeyemi said he hopes that the outcome of the incident will serve as a deterrent to other offenders who are wont to behave in the same manner.

Oyeyemi promised to prosecute all pending cases of assault and warned that no stone would be left unturned to see to the end of assault and battery of personnel of the Corps.

















Meanwhile,two stolen vehicles have been successfully recovered in Calabar by the Federal Road Safety Corps, through its National Vehicle Identification Scheme (NVIS), which showed disparities in the names of the registered owners and the suspects who came to register the same vehicles in their own names.





The Vehicles, both Toyota Highlanders, were stolen on different occasions in Ibadan and Aba, and on different dates.





In a Press statement issued by the Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, the NVIS desk Officer detected the first Toyota Highlander was registered in the name of Tobechukwu Okeke, with plate number KSF533AC, chassis number JTEHF21A410031320.





According to him, the vehicle which was alleged to have been stolen in 2014 at Ibadan was only discovered on the 24th of July 2017 when the suspected buyer, Mrs. Chika Andaline Onyeama, with phone came to reregister the same vehicle with the same chassis number already registered to Tobechukwu Okeke.













He added that the second Toyota Highlander which was registered in the name of Omadewu Jeff with plate number YAB993BX, chassis number JTEEP21A040047924 was stolen in Aba in the month of April 2017, but discovered on 21st July 2017 when the suspected buyer came to register it, and recovered on 25th July 2017.





Kazeem noted that the Acting Sector Commander, Calabar Sector, RS6.2, Lucky O. Ugenlo, disclosed that the suspected buyer of the second vehicle, Simon Peter had a plate number (KTA766GS) already assigned to the vehicle.



