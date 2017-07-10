No fewer than eight people were yesterday gunned down in Ibaa Community in Emohua Local Government Area in Rivers State.





Four of the victims were reportedly beheaded and their heads taken away by the rampaging cultists. A resident of the community, who did not want his name in print for security reasons said the incident was a reprisal attack.”





According to him, the cult members who are members of Deygbam cult visited the community around 3 a.m, to avenge the death of their member who was killed by the Icelanders, last month.





“They killed over eight people. Four of their victims were beheaded.









We were terrified when the cultists stormed our area but the cultists allayed our fears saying that we should not run that they knew the people they were looking for. “We are calling on the state government and security operatives in the state to send security personnel and restore peace in the troubled community.”









Efforts to reach the Community Development Committee (CDC) chairman of Ibaa, proved abortive as his mobile number was not reachable at press time.









The elected All Progressives Congress (APC) chairman of the local government, Hon. Lucky Worluh, who was sacked by Governor Nyesom Wike, said two days before the recent incident, there was open shooting in the area. He said cultists have taken over Emohua area, alleging that the present administration had not been giving security allocation to the LGA caretaker committee chairmen in the state. Worluh said: “All we need now is immediate security mobilization of the area.









The people are living in fear and the government is not doing anything to assist the people. The area is underdeveloped and he is yet to show any concern. “Those given amnesty should be empowered and settled.You cannot claim to have given somebody amnesty without empowering the person.









Wike should empower the boys.” However, the Public Relations Officers of the Rivers State Police Command, Mr. Nnamdi Omoni, said personnel of the command had been drafted to the community to restore normalcy.









Omoni confirmed that it was cult reprisal that led to the killings, adding that the number of casualties had not been ascertained. Omoni said: “Cultists invaded the community today and killed some people believed to be rival cultists in reprisal. It is a cult related incident. The police are aware of it. The Commissioner of Police in the state has mobilised personnel to th



