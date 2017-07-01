Select Menu

Posted date: Saturday, July 01, 2017

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on 29th June, 2017 secured the conviction of Tajudeen Yusuf, a former branch manager with Skye Bank. 

Tajudeen was prosecuted before Justice Ambrose Alagwa of Federal High Court 1, Jos on 3 counts of forgery.

Tajudeen's journey to prison started on May 16, 2013, following a petition from Skye Bank Nigeria Plc, Jos branch, alleging that Yusuf fraudulently collected the sum of N200 million from the bank's customer, Alhaji Usman Tetengi to the tune of N200, 000, 000 and issued him with fake deposit certificate.

Tajudeen thereafter diverted the N200m to his personal use while all efforts to recover the funds proved abortive.

The convict was arraigned on 19th November, 2014 and he pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against him.

After over two years of diligent prosecution, Justice Ambrose Alagwa sentenced the convict to six months imprisonment with an option of fine of N100,000:00 ( One Hundred Thousand Naira) on counts two and three.

The sentence is to run concurrently.

