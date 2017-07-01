Select Menu

» » » Court Freeze Saharareporters 7 Bank Accounts Over Saraki's N4bn Judgement.
Posted by: CKN NIGERIA Posted date: Sunday, July 30, 2017 / comment : 0

A High Court sitting in Ilorin ,Kwara State has ordered the Garnishees (Freeze) of seven bank accounts belong to Saharareporters over a case involving the Senate Presdent,Bukola Saraki.



 The seven accounts are domiciled in UBA and GT Bank.This is as a result of a judgement obtained by Dr Bukola Saraki over an alleged libelous stories published by the online media platform which the Senate President claimed was injurious to his person and reputation..He was awarded N4bn damages.

Saharareporters vows to appeal the judgement.

