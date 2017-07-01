Select Menu

Posted date: Tuesday, July 25, 2017

A Magistrate Court sitting in Otta,Ogun State today struck out a case involving a man, Mr Joachim Iroko who named his dog BUHARI .

Those that arraigned him refused to show up to defend the case and the Magistrate O O Adebo had no choice than to strike out the case and set the young man free. He was defended by Human right lawyers Ebun-olu Adegboruwa and Inibehe Effiong at no cost to him

