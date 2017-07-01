A Magistrate Court sitting in Otta,Ogun State today struck out a case involving a man, Mr Joachim Iroko who named his dog BUHARI .
Those that
arraigned him refused to show up to defend the case and the Magistrate
O O Adebo had no choice than to strike out the case and set the young
man free. He was defended by Human right lawyers Ebun-olu Adegboruwa and Inibehe Effiong at no cost to him
«
Next
This is the most recent post.
About CKN NIGERIA
Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
«
Next
This is the most recent post.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments