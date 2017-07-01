Tragedy struck in the early hours of Saturday when a cargo truck popularly called ‘Container’ fell on a fully loaded commercial bus popularly known as ‘Danfo’ in the Ojota area of Lagos State, killing no fewer than ten people.





According to an eyewitness account, 3 passengers were rescued alive by the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA).







As at the time of filing this report, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency officials are still on ground as rescue operations continue.