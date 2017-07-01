President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, has said the ongoing amendments to the 1999 Constitution by the National Assembly would take powers from the Federal Government to states. Saraki also said proposals in 27 bills had been covered by the amendment exercise. A statement by Media Office of the President of the Senate on Monday said both c hambers of the National Assembly would begin the clause-by-clause consideration of the proposed amendments on Tuesday.



It read, “The consideration of the Constitution review report, scheduled to take all the legislative hours this week, is following its laying by the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu; and Deputy Speaker (of the House of Representatives), Yusuff Lasun, in their respective chambers at last Thursday’s plenary. “Ekweremadu and Lasun are the Chairman and Deputy Chairman, respectively, of the Joint Constitution Amendment Committee of the 8th National Assembly.



“Key areas of consideration in the Constitution amendment report, which includes 27 different bills, include a bill to decongest the Exclusive Legislative List by transferring certain items contained therein to the Concurrent List, thereby enabling the states to make laws in respect of those items.”