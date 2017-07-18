Telecommunication services provider, Rutotech International, has distanced itself from a demonstration that took place at the Abuja office of 9Mobile (formerly Etisalat Nigeria) on Monday morning.





Some miscreants who had staged the protest at the 9Mobile office, had blamed the company, who had recently restructured for their plight.





Reacting to the development however, Rutotech, in a statement by its spokesperson, Akindolapo Samuel, said it knew nothing about the protest.





The company explained that following the well-known problems of Etisalat, the company had to put on hold some of its ongoing contracts including the one being executed by Rutotech.





It said since the contract had been temporarily put on hold, it also had to let some staff members go in the interim but with the assurance that they would be recalled once work resumed.





Rutotech therefore distanced itself from the protest, stating that it would never embarrass any of its esteemed clients.





The company’s statement read in part: “Following the restructuring and takeover of Etisalat by 9Mobile, due to some financial crisis, some of their operations were affected leading to the scaling down of some of our staff as a temporal measure to restructure our operations.



