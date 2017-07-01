Select Menu

ntel

ntel

Slider

Market Update

Market Update

Politics

Society

Business/Economy

News Headlines

Entertainment

APO NEWS

BREAKING NEWS

Gainers

Market Gainers

Gainers

Losers

Market Losers

Losers

» » CKN NEWS NEWSPAPER HEADLINES..WEDNESDAY 26th JULY 2017
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

Posted by: CKN NIGERIA Posted date: Wednesday, July 26, 2017 / comment : 0




·         Police arraign LG worker for sharing name with UK woman

·         Two die as cholera outbreak hits Lagos

·         APC’s bad governance has divided Nigeria — Wike

·         Revealed! Mbappe has Nigerian roots

·         Cabinet reshuffle likely as Osinbajo inaugurates ministers today

·         Teenage wife kills husband five months after marriage

·         Why Buhari is receiving govs, others now –Presidency

·         How Diezani lavished $100m on furniture, artworks — US

·         Oil chiefs say Osinbajo’s relocation order is a rumour –Minister

·         High-profile fraud cases: EFCC, ICPC not cooperating with AGF, says aide

·         Kaduna communities record two-year uninterrupted power supply – FG

·         Seat reservation: Law School keeps mum over expulsion of student

·         9mobile appoints Citi, Standard Bank to find new investors

·         UK, US reduce funding for HIV drugs, research

·         Finally, N’Assembly passes controversial Peace Corps bill

·         There are no ‘killer’antimalarial drugs in circulation –NAFDAC

·         Eight things you can do with Facebook Messenger

·         That needless curriculum controversy

·         You can still have babies with endometriosis (1)

·         The politics of currency devaluation

·         I’m still carrying a microchip in my body –Ajomale

·         Kano police stop women’s walk against sexual violence

·         Nigeria needs strong fiscal, monetary policies to exit recession – CBN

·         Rebecca Dali wins UN humanitarian award

·         Nigeria won’t progress with 1999 Constitution, says Bisi Akande

·         Alleged N10.9bn fraud: Finbank ex-legal officer testifies against Nwosu

·         B’Haram: Widows exceed 54,911 official figure, says Shettima

·         Akeredolu denies relationship with Ondo CJ

·         5 suspected kidnappers killed in Ogun

·         LG poll: Aggrieved Rep, Accord Party faithful storm LASIEC office in protest

·         Use your clout to find young leader for Nigeria, Agbakoba tells Obasanjo

·         Scene of a collapsed building at No 3 Massey street Lagos Island on Tuesday in Lagos           

·         PHOTO: Scene of Lagos collapsed building

·         FG to migrate tertiary, secondary health care from manual to electronic health system

·         Alleged assault: Reps ask committee to probe Airforce personnel

·         Medical health workers threaten strike in Kogi
·         Embattled former Managing Director of the defunct FinBank, Okey Nwosu     

·         How former bank MD, others, allegedly used N18bn for fraud
·         Bayelsa State Governor, Henry Seriake Dickson       

·         Workers’ salaries: IYC commends Gov Dickson decision

·         Biafra Agitation a Waste of time, says Olumba Obu

Tagged with:

About CKN NIGERIA

Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

No comments

Leave a Reply

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Copyright © 2014 - 2015, CKN Nigeria | Site Designed By Wálé Ọláyanjú