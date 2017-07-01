· Chairman, Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC), Justice Ayotunde Phillips
· LASIEC boss hands over certificates to 57 chairmen, 376 councillors-elect
· Oyo State Governor Abiola Ajimobi (L); Osun state governor, Mr Rauf Aregbesola (R)
· Oyo, Osun constitute LAUTECH Governing Council
· Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu bags award in Enugu, insists on restructuring
· Not enough time for school: Nigeria’s children in poverty
· NAPTIP to deploy personnel to London
· Trafficking: NAPTIP crack team in London for joint operation
· S/West govs set up joint task force on security
· Alao-Akala is stabilizer of Ajimobi’s govt, Oyo APC
· Former HOS, ex-INEC Commissioner, 5 others named members of LAUTECH governing council
· Global funding for HIV/AIDs hits lowest rate as major donors reduce support
· Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed
· Lai Mohammed mourns Adebayo Faleti, calls him colossus in his time
