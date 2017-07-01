Select Menu

Posted date: Tuesday, July 25, 2017



·         Power generation falls below 3,000MW, seven plants idle

·         CBN returns N51.9bn illegal deductions to bank customers

·         Buhari: Group restates resolve to begin protest August 7

·         With Biafra, Igbo’ll remain in Nigeria, says Nnamdi Kanu

·         Three policemen dismissed for ‘robbing’ residents of N200,000

·         Budget row: Fashola faces Reps’ panel Friday

·         International students may have to renew visas yearly

·         Antalyaspor target Wilshire

·         And they killed Nigerian Airways along with others

·         Tade Ogidan partners High Impact on Gold Statue

·         C’ River tackles FG over abandoned equipment at port

·         Boat accident: Deceased’s family faults FUTA’s claim

·         Chairman, Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC), Justice Ayotunde Phillips    

·         LASIEC boss hands over certificates to 57 chairmen, 376 councillors-elect


·         Oyo State Governor Abiola Ajimobi (L); Osun state governor, Mr Rauf Aregbesola (R)            

·         Oyo, Osun constitute LAUTECH Governing Council

·         Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu bags award in Enugu, insists on restructuring

·         Not enough time for school: Nigeria’s children in poverty

·         NAPTIP to deploy personnel to London            

·         Trafficking: NAPTIP crack team in London for joint operation

·         S/West govs set up joint task force on security

·         Alao-Akala is stabilizer of Ajimobi’s govt, Oyo APC

·         Former HOS, ex-INEC Commissioner, 5 others named members of LAUTECH governing council

·         Global funding for HIV/AIDs hits lowest rate as major donors reduce support

·         Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed

·         Lai Mohammed mourns Adebayo Faleti, calls him colossus in his time

CKN NIGERIA

Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
