CKN NEWS NEWSPAPER HEADLINES...TUESDAY 18TH JULY 2017
Posted date: Tuesday, July 18, 2017



·         How Becker lost £100m investments in Nigeria

·         Germans intensify Ujah chase, City drop Iheanacho

·         Shameful! Suicide is still a crime in Nigeria

·         I covered my husband’s mouth with pillow while assassin stabbed him to death – Wife

·         Pressure mounts on PDP to sanction Sheriff, others

·         Father butchers son, dumps him in Ogun bush

·         ‘Akeredolu ‘ll soon be sacked’

·         Detained UNIBEN student tells SUG how church member died

·         How Diezani, others diverted NNPC’s $1.8bn –FG

·         LG worker detained for sharing name with UK-based woman

·         Buhari’s minister visits Makarfi in PDP headquarters

·         Fani-Kayode, Bode George gun for PDP chairmanship

·         Taming Badoo cultists

·         How Female suicide bomber killed nine in Borno mosque

·         Trump threatens Venezuela with economic actions

·         Oil theft: Appeal Court upholds five-year jail term for nine foreigners

·         Australia donates $2.2m to fight hunger in North-East

·         Terrorism became bigger under Jonathan, Presidency replies Dasuki

·         WASSCE results out, 59% pass Mathematics, English

·         UniAbuja wants herdsmen banned from campus, hostels


·         Ganduje, Ango, Muhammed knock Gana for anti-North statement

·         Praying for economic recovery

·         Sheriff’s loyalists won’t leave PDP, says Ojougboh

·         Fayose floats presidential campaign

·         Nigeria needs repackaging not restructuring, says Okorocha

·         Fraudsters operate five Facebook accounts in Lagos CP’s name


·         Minister suspends eight more NHIS top officials, HMOs tackle Yusuf

About CKN NIGERIA

Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
