- Calabar fire death toll now 11
- CBN pumps in $195m more to boost forex supply
- WAEC withholds 214,952 results
- NBS Report: Inflation drops to 16.10 per cent
- Improved forex supply lifts economy
- NECO denies recruitment
- Senate, Customs settle rift
- Land dispute behind Taraba crisis, says governor
- Woman arrested for self-abduction in Oyo
CKN NEWS NEWSPAPER HEADLINES...TUESDAY 18TH JULY 2017
