Select Menu

ntel

ntel

Slider

Politics

Society

Business/Economy

News Headlines

Entertainment

APO NEWS

» » CKN NEWS NEWSPAPER HEADLINES..THURSDAY 27TH JULY 2017
«
Next
This is the most recent post.
»
Previous
Older Post

Posted by: CKN NIGERIA Posted date: Thursday, July 27, 2017 / comment : 0



·         Buhari’s recovery a miracle, says ‘excited’ Umahi

·         IG seeks stringent punishment against kidnapping

·         Police kill five suspected kidnappers in Ogun

·         Building collapse death toll now eight

·         Medical sales reps form association

·         NAF deploys helicopter in Taraba

·         Gambari calls for review of Nigeria’s judicial system

·         Police kill five suspected kidnappers in Ogun, rescue victim

·         Supreme Court’s judgment on PDP has stabilised polity – Makarfi

·         EFCC recovers N328.9bn from Total, Mobil, Conoil, six others

·         Akeredolu laments rising cases of kidnapping

·         Senate strips President of powers to sign constitutional amendments

·         ‘It is false to say Osun is not paying workers’ salary’

·         Osinbajo launches world’s biggest fertiliser plant in Rivers today

·         Husband of four dies during sex romp with mistress

·         Nigerian scientist develops therapy for arthritis

·         Customs seize 140 imported snakes, 660 other animals

·         The Internet’s future lies with its next billion users

·         Grandma dumps daughter’s day-old baby in bush

·         Quincy Jones wins $9.4m in damages from Michael Jackson’s estate

·         Buhari’s recovery is a miracle, says Ebonyi gov

·         Probe Fayose over Buhari’s health status comment – Faparusi




Tagged with:

About CKN NIGERIA

Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
«
Next
This is the most recent post.
»
Previous
Older Post

No comments

Leave a Reply

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Copyright © 2014 - 2015, CKN Nigeria | Site Designed By Wálé Ọláyanjú