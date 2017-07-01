Select Menu

Posted by: CKN NIGERIA Posted date: Thursday, July 13, 2017


 

·         PDP senators jubilate as Senate swears in Adeleke

·         Osogbo residents besiege prison for detained Diekola

·         Management lessons they don’t teach in business school

·         Armed customs officers search Ronaldo’s luxury yacht

·         Five Adeyemi college students accused of gang-rape

·         ‘Compel power firms to list on NSE’

·         Soyinka a global icon at 83, says Amosun

 

About CKN NIGERIA

Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
