- Osinbajo: Buhari in high spirits, recuperating
fast
- PDP crisis: Supreme Court sacks Sheriff
- PDP poised to regain power in 2019, say Makarfi,
Fayose, Akpabio, others
- Promissory notes to pay contractors
- Only 600,000 pay tax in Lagos, says Ambode
- ‘Your toe nails can save your health’
- Oscar Pistorius Marks 1 year in Prison
- Brazil’s ex-President Lula convicted for
corruption
- I am not dead – Don Moen speaks out
- Man docked for wife ‘battery’
- FEC approves N2.65bn for FCT road, sewage
projects
- FG set to pay N2.7 trillion owed contractors
- Supreme Court judgement embarrassing, against
common man —Sheriff’s group
- Kyari, Oyegun, Aregbesola, Ajimobi others storm
Ila-Orangun for Akande’s late wife
- Flood: Osinbajo orders release of N1.6bn for 16
states
- N11 billion worth missing crude oil: N2 billion
recovered from capital oil ―NNPC
- Should police continue to parade suspects before
trial?
Home » Newsheadlines » CKN NEWS NEWSPAPER HEADLINES...THURSDAY 13th JULY 2017
Tagged with: Newsheadlines
About CKN NIGERIA
Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments