» » CKN News Newspaper Headlines...Sunday 30th July 2017
Posted date: Sunday, July 30, 2017



·         Saraki: Senate may revisit restructuring

·         Professor among hostages held by Boko Haram

·         Panama Papers: EFCC targets indicted Nigerians

·         Strike: resident doctors give FG 21-day ultimatum

·         Asari Dokubo blasts Don Jazzy over attacks on Diezani

·         Ogun 2019: Majority Leader urges continuity

·         Ashafa hails release of kidnapped students

·         Army to deploy 230 personnel to Liberia – Buratai

·         Ex-deputy governors condemn divisive agitations

·         NDLEA arrests farmer with 25kg of ephedrine
·         Nigerian Army deploys 230 personnel to Liberia

·         Rural women: Aregbesola’s wife commends FG

·         Ex NBA president’s wife laid to rest

·         Ekiti 2018: Fayose grooms ex-commissioner as successor

·         Ambush on oil workers: Army recovers additional 21 corpses

·         Trump vows he won’t let China ‘do nothing’ on North Korea

·         Sagay saying nonsense, he should keep quite -Senate

·         Samsung facing growing threats despite record profits
 
·         Suntai’s burial postponed to August 19

·         No man funds my lifestyle, says Angela Okorie

·         Court sacks Agbaso, reinstates Oye as APGA national chairman

·         NASU chairman docked for assaulting FUTA bursar

·         Acting as a woman challenging –Ramsey Nouah

·         Kidnapping: Attendance drops in Epe schools 

·         We were destined to win – Igbokwe

·         APC rigged Lagos council polls – Shelle

·         I motivated Dangote to go into coal mining – Ezuma

Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
