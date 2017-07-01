- People say my husband finished his race, did my two sons finish their race too? —Wife of RCCG pastor crushed by a container along with two kids
- Pregnant woman, others killed in fresh Ebonyi, Cross River communal clash
- Buhari weighs return options, backs Osinbajo
- National Assembly moves to curtail FG’s powers
- Osinbajo waxes lyrical about wife @ 50
- Why I sacked 93 top military officers in 1999 – Obasanjo
- U.S to crackdown on Nigerians, Brazilians, others with overstayed visas
- No plan to shift July 22 council polls, says LASIEC
- ‘Nigerians spent N6.7trillion on imported consumables in 2015’
- Bolanle Ambode’s heart of gold
- PDP holds expanded national caucus, BOT, NEC meetings tomorrow
- Lottery operators back Lagos @ 50 mega raffle
- Military rule, civil war destroyed federalism- Atiku
- Amosun felicitates with Mrs. Osinbajo at 50
- Hajj 2017: Nigeria’s socio-economic interest paramount -NAHCON boss
- Osinbajo hails group’s advocacy on entrepreneurship
