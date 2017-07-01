Select Menu

Posted by: CKN NIGERIA Posted date: Saturday, July 08, 2017



·         No going back on Magu’s rejection, says Senate

·         Anxiety as Osun Senatorial District picks Adeleke’s successor

·         Melaye’s recall: INEC yet to get court ruling, goes ahead with process

·         Nigerian posing as MP, judge, jailed in UK over £10m benefits scam

·         Dogara backs OGFZA bill

·         Court remands ex-OAU VC, Bursar in EFCC custody

·         No going back on Magu’s rejection – Senate

·         Diezani: Belgore loses bid to quash fraud charge

·         CBN injects $254m into retail forex market

·         Ojo rules out relegation fears for Sunshine Stars

·         Nigeria needs mindset change, not restructuring – Obasanjo

·         Nigerian referees making positive progress – Tangawarima

·         Woman loses marriage for cooking pork for Muslim mother-in-law 

·         Ile-Ife mayhem: Eyewitnesses refuse to show up, as panel rounds off investigation 

·         Lagoon Hospitals, Emzor Pharmaceutical, Diamond Bank, others win NHEA 

·         Resist overtures from politicians, INEC Chairman cautions new RECs

·         Corruption: Court remands ex-OAU VC, bursar in EFCC custody 

·         Buhari has hit age of diminishing return —Fayose 

·         Presidential nomination: Presidency debunks claim that it ‘disowned’ Osinbajo 

·         Magu will remain EFCC chairman —Osinbajo 

·         Beware of fraudulent task force operatives —Oyo govt tells property owners 

·         Lagos PDP ready for July 22 LG poll —Chairman 

·         Don’t plunge Delta into crisis, DESOPADEC boss pleads with Avengers 

·         Oyegun, Borno, Kebbi governors storms Osun, to drum support for Hussain 

·         Nigerian teenagers who don’t want their parents on social media

·         How to confront the bad habits in your marriage

·         We are scared of Badoo cult – Ikorodu-based Celebrities cry out

·         Ogoni clean-up: Inclusion of compensation would’ve triggered war –Monarch

·         Govt shouldn’t take over 60 million Christians in Nigeria for granted– Bishop Isong, PFN National Publicity Secretary

·         Micro-credit schemes of trouble: Housewives turn ‘beggars and prostitutes’ to cope

·         I was hospitalised, sacked after my Philipino boss beat me – Factory worker

·         Buhari, a President haunted by the past

