- US seeks forfeiture of $100m laundered for Diezani
- Police arraign seven suspected Badoo cultists
- Whistleblowing: Police raid ex-Minister Adoke’s house
- Cristiano Ronaldo Due in Court for Fraud Allegations
- Teachers arraigned for raping seven schoolgirls
- Salesgirl docked for stealing N553.9m from Shoprite
- We are not probing Makarfi – EFCC
- NHIS chief to minister: Only President can remove me
- EFCC grills 24 suspected oil thieves
- Venus Williams Fined $7,500 for Skipping TV Interview
- INEC registers 1.41m voters, distributes 54,395 PVCs
Home » Newsheadlines » CKN NEWS NEWSPAPER HEADLINES..SATURDAY 15th JULY 2017
Tagged with: Newsheadlines
About CKN NIGERIA
Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments