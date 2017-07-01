Select Menu

Posted date: Saturday, July 15, 2017



·         POB attacks Anambra gov aspirant in church

·         Jihad/divided Presidency: M’Belt, Afenifere back Danjuma, others

·         Girls, here’s how to pass through the university and graduate as a virgin

·         Alleged stealing: Jubilation as court grants ex-OAU VC, bursar bail

·         I’d have burnt my PDP card if Sheriff had won – Fayose

·         Federer to face Cilic in Wimbledon final

·         PDP now in the hands of looters –Sheriff

·         23 ways to make sex as simple as A.B.C (1)

·         Banker loses wife to kidnappers five weeks after wedding

·         Bride kills self after husband refutes virginity test

·         My dad’s dancing skills earned him the nickname Jackson –Sina Rambo, Adeleke’s son

·         Olamide keeps mum on killer Badoo cult

·         Leave Buhari alone, pray more, kinsmen beg Nigerians

·         Court must be ready to convict all OAU workers if Elujoba is found guilty –ASUU chairman

·         Prolonged strike: LAUTECH students turn farmers, pap vendors

·         I cannot sleep; I cannot eat – Man who lost two wives, six children to Suleja flood

·         Woman fakes own kidnap to force husband to relocate her to US

·         ‘Diaspora commission’ll attract $100bn to Nigeria annually’

·         317 ex-militants graduate from US, UK varsities

·         Police raid Adoke’s Kogi home for two hours

·         Wamakko dies, Reps mourn

·         Man City exit good for Iheanacho – Okocha

·         Nigeria is negotiable, say Soyinka, Dickson

·         Defection: C’River Assembly declares lawmaker’s seat vacant

·         Panel uncovers more fraud allegations against suspended NHIS boss …as Yusuf rejects suspension

·         Why I dumped England for Nigeria – Iwobi

·         Restructuring’ll boost cohesion, good governance – Atiku

About CKN NIGERIA

CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
