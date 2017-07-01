- Arms deals: EFCC seizes ex-Chief of Army Staff’s N4bn estate
- FG uncovers 60,000 ghost workers,says Osinbajo
- Court dismisses certificate forgery case against Andy Uba
- Buhari recovering in robust manner, says Oyegun
- Osinbajo appoints Oniha as DMO chief
- Four soldiers killed in Borno explosion
- Pastor jailed five years for raping church member’s daughter
- ‘Court empowered police to detain Evans for 90 days’
- 680 Civilian JTF members died repelling Boko Haram —Official
- It’s not right for a woman to neglect her home ’cos of her status —Dr Nike Akande
- Instituting court case sign PDP is smelling defeat over Osun West bye-election ―Group
- Monetisation of politics may muzzle Nigeria’s political system ―Akande
- Kukah commends Unimaid
- Anambra guber: UPP only platform for political redirection —Chidoka
- Osun West Bye-Election: Call APC to order, PDP begs Osinbajo, IG, DSS
- Appeal Court has jurisdiction to hear appeals from Industrial Court, says S/Court
- Unpaid Allowance: Pensioners blocks Osun State secretariat gates in protest
- Evans: Prisons Service to investigate call to Port-Harcourt inmate
- Buhari’s health: I won’t join issues with Fayose —Oyegun
- Saidi Balogun set for lavish 50th birthday celebration
- How to make your jewellery shine like new
- US state allows college students, teachers to carry guns on campuses
- A few dos and don’ts of a good father today
- UK doctors’ll decide Buhari’s return date – Odigie-Oyegun
Home » Newsheadlines » CKN NEWS NEWSPAPER HEADLINES..SATURDAY 1st JULY 2017
«
Next
This is the most recent post.
Tagged with: Newsheadlines
About CKN NIGERIA
Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
«
Next
This is the most recent post.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments