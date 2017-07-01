Select Menu

Posted date: Monday, July 31, 2017



·         Osinbajo orders more push in war against Boko Haram

·         AU, UN, ECOWAS back govt

·         North’s youths to withdraw Igbo quit notice

·         TSA: Govt saves N4b bank charges monthly

·         Minister: foreign investors jostling to buy over 9Mobile

·         Military suspects sabotage in attack on convoy

·         Driver arraigned for ‘failing to pay after wining and dining’

·         Wife to husband: produce our son missing for seven years

·         Delivery man in court for ‘stealing parcels worth N529,000’

·         Peterside seeks better placement for Africa in IMO

·         Kwara APC holds peaceful congress

·         189 SIM cards retrieved from accused persons, prosecutor tells court

·         Kwankwaso supporters protest plan to recall students

·         Euro Global expands market terrain

·         Reps grumble as delivery of N6.1bn exotic cars stalls

·         Lagos police detain, starve seven- month pregnant woman over N50

·         The ailing President, quaking ministers and wailing masses

·         Desperation for forex and 18% Treasury bills ‘awoof’!

·         Floods: Lekki, Ikoyi, VI residents move to save $1tn properties

·         Financial reports: CBN directs banks to implement IFRS9

·         Julius Berger suspends work on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

·         Wrong diagnosis: Graduate died from pneumonia – Autopsy

·         Igbo won’t support Nigeria’s breakup, says Orji Kalu

·         Thugs attack senators, Reps, journalists in Kaduna

·         FRSC recovers stolen cars during re-registration

·         Northern Christian group backs true federalism, rejects secession

·         Ogun monarch’s assassination: Lawyer vows to expose killers

·         Five new features that make Facebook video accessible

CKN Nigeria
