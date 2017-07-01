THE NATION
- Southeast governors, others reject agitation for Biafra
- Arewa Youths to reconsider quit notice
- Investors push for interbank rate
- Kidnapping cases dropped with Evans’ arrest, say police
- ‘Fayose pre-empted commissioners’ mass resignation’
- DSS breaching Niger Delta peace process, says IYC
- ‘Obaseki is 60, not 58’
- ALGON set to appeal $315.6m judgment debt
- Missing five-year-old found in septic tank
- Olubadan cautions against violence during Egungun festival
- Melaye asks court to stop release of council funds to Kogi
- LASIEC to announce council poll results at collation centres
- Sallah Patrol: FRSC records 32 per cent decrease in death
- Akeredolu donates materials to community invaded by soldiers
TRIBUNE
- Obasanjo tasks African leaders on support to NEPAD
- Oyo residents to get residency cards, partake in mini-census
- Ekiti APC chief decries high unemployment rate in state
- Marketers blame drop in diesel price to competition
- FIRS, KPMG reiterate commitment to transparent transfer pricing audit process
- Robbers kill farmer, steal motorcycle
- Child abuse: Lagos engages 300 parents on preventive measures
- Oyo Govt urges residents to expose criminals within their area
- Osun bye-election: PDP, other parties vow to resist alleged postponement by INEC
- Fayose sacks all his commissioners
PUNCH
