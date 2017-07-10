Select Menu

·         Babcock VC, JAMB registrar, others sue for peace

·         Lagos acquires rice mill

·         Amosun promises all-inclusive APC congress

·         Innoson sues GTBank, demands N400bn

·         Glo cautions against tribal sentiment

·         2007 presidential race: No hard feelings towards Obasanjo —Makarfi

·         Tambuwal heads northern govs’ committee on restructuring

·         FG won’t shut UNIMAID despite terror attacks –Minister

·         Court bans IGP’s X-Squad in Benue over illegal tax

·         B’Haram: Air Force spends N344m to fuel aircraft

·         Kano withdraws 37 students from Egyptian varsity

·         Emmanuel meets Osinbajo after London visit to Buhari

·         Banire vows not to resign, as APC nullifies suspension

·         Current Senate, worst in history, says Sagay

·         Diezani bribe: EFCC didn’t notify police, FRSC about indictments

·         Support for Buhari: Aggrieved Reps revolt against Dogara

·         Lagos Deputy Speaker, others seek Banire’s expulsion from APC

·         Three kidnap kingpins, 17 others killed as abducted schoolboys are rescued in Ondo

·         False assets declaration: Why Saraki’s acquittal cannot stand —FG

·         how Lagos, Ondo, Delta govs helped secure their freedom

·         Another bloody day in Rivers: Cultists kill 8, bolt with 4 victims’ heads

·         Faleti’s widow on late husband: ‘We were so close we shared the same underwear’

·         Northern govs, emirs constitute committee on restructuring

·         2017 hajj: Kano pilgrims’ board bars four pregnant women


