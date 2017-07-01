Select Menu

ntel

ntel

Slider

Politics

Society

Business/Economy

News Headlines

Entertainment

APO NEWS

» » CKN NEWS NEWSPAPER HEADLINES...FRIDAY 28th JULY 2017
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

Posted by: CKN NIGERIA Posted date: Friday, July 28, 2017 / comment : 0





·         Northern govs, monarchs meet over restructuring, insecurity

·         Secrets your bank teller won’t tell you

·         Boko Haram back to Sambisa, bombed 108 times – Air Force

·         Drop in consumers’ purchasing power hitting businesses hard –Benson

·         Two die as rival cults clash in Ondo

·         How FG, govs shield indicted judges from sanctions, prosecution

·         Imo businessman arrested in Lagos for trafficking Ghanaians

·         Passenger kills motorcycle rider over N150

·         Civil servant arraigned for anti-Saraki Facebook posts

·         I’ve given up on Trump, says Al Gore

·         Reps support Senate, reject power devolution, okay LG autonomy

·         State executes man 24 years after raping 3-year-old to death

·         We’ll send Nnamdi Kanu back to prison –

·         AfDB President Adesina visits Ghana to strengthen cooperation

·         Ekiti State governor, Mr. Ayodele Fayose        

·         Paris Club refund: Fayose, workers, others meet on sharing

·         Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti state (left) and President Muhammadu Buhari  
    
·         Buhari: I won’t join issues with Fayose —Oyegun

·         Osun state governor, Mr Rauf Aregbesola       

·         Paris Club refund: Osun commits N5.1bn to salary, leave bonus, pension

·         Osun communities protests against FG, demand payment of compensation

·         APC exco upholds Banire’s suspension, recommends his expulsion

·         Buhari’s spokesman hails Sen Adeleke’s victory

·         Oyo State Governor Abiola Ajimobi        

·         Hajj: Oyo charges pilgrims to be good ambassadors

·         NASS’ rejection of affirmation bill shocking ―Anenih

·         Governor of Plateau State, Rt. Hon. Simon Bako Lalong      

·         Paris Club refund: Plateau confirms receipt of N5.64bn

Tagged with:

Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

No comments

Leave a Reply

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Copyright © 2014 - 2015, CKN Nigeria | Site Designed By Wálé Ọláyanjú