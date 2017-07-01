







· Northern govs, monarchs meet over restructuring, insecurity





· Secrets your bank teller won’t tell you





· Boko Haram back to Sambisa, bombed 108 times – Air Force





· Drop in consumers’ purchasing power hitting businesses hard –Benson





· Two die as rival cults clash in Ondo





· How FG, govs shield indicted judges from sanctions, prosecution





· Imo businessman arrested in Lagos for trafficking Ghanaians





· Passenger kills motorcycle rider over N150





· Civil servant arraigned for anti-Saraki Facebook posts





· I’ve given up on Trump, says Al Gore





· Reps support Senate, reject power devolution, okay LG autonomy





· State executes man 24 years after raping 3-year-old to death





· We’ll send Nnamdi Kanu back to prison –





· AfDB President Adesina visits Ghana to strengthen cooperation





· Ekiti State governor, Mr. Ayodele Fayose





· Paris Club refund: Fayose, workers, others meet on sharing





· Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti state (left) and President Muhammadu Buhari

· Buhari: I won’t join issues with Fayose —Oyegun





· Osun state governor, Mr Rauf Aregbesola





· Paris Club refund: Osun commits N5.1bn to salary, leave bonus, pension





· Osun communities protests against FG, demand payment of compensation





· APC exco upholds Banire’s suspension, recommends his expulsion





· Buhari’s spokesman hails Sen Adeleke’s victory





· Oyo State Governor Abiola Ajimobi





· Hajj: Oyo charges pilgrims to be good ambassadors





· NASS’ rejection of affirmation bill shocking ―Anenih





· Governor of Plateau State, Rt. Hon. Simon Bako Lalong



