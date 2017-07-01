Select Menu

CKN NEWS NEWSPAPER HEADLINES..FRIDAY 14TH JULY 2017
Posted date: Friday, July 14, 2017




Poultry farmers decry high interest rate, low patronage




Five tips for taking better photos with iPhone




Marking Speaker Dogara’s comment on the military




Nigeria emerges Japan’s biggest supplier of Sesame seed




Should the process of recall be simplified?




Katsina man held for raping neighbour’s mentally-sick daughter




A generation that won’t grow up




14 credit card dos and don’ts




Soyinka: Back to the cactus patch




Seven suspected kidnappers nabbed in Abuja


Tony Blair meets El-Rufai in Kaduna

Alleged fraud: Ex-Jigawa governor Turaki granted bail

Synagogue procured false prototype of collapsed building – Witness

Naira records further gains against dollar

Osinbajo tasks manufacturers on standard products

EFCC arraigns INEC staff over 2015 poll bribery scandal

 

About CKN NIGERIA

Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
