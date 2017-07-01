- Diezani $1.7b deals: EFCC sends more proof to UK
- N249.6b ‘hidden’ funds: Fed Govt urges banks to deny in court
- Buhari ‘laughs at lies’ on his health
- ASUU to Ajimobi: stop blackmail with LAUTECH audit
- Ahmed promises more funds for councils
- Akeredolu appoints acting CJ
- Ex-militant leaders hail NDDC’s project director Adjogbe
- Fed Govt to establish Presidential Council for SDGs
- Universal cure for HIV, cancer underway, says Nobel laureate
- Court dethrones Ondo monarch
- Lagos @50: Winner emerges in Spot N Post campaign
- Don’t link Okunbo to oil swap deals, says Owie
- Osinbajo mourns Onagoruwa
- Kidnapped Lagos schoolboys will return – Osinbajo assures
- ...As Fashola charges stakeholders to support govt housing delivery effort
- Policeman, 100 others arrested during Lagos LG polls
- Mid-term: Buhari passes 7, fails 5 promises — Report
- Why I stopped fighting Saraki – Marafa
- Lalong swears-in LG chairmen at night ahead of court injunction
- Fayose hijacking S/West PDP over 2019 – Kashamu
- Jigawa assembly denies impeachment plot against Badaru
- Anambra gov’ship: Ngige denies endorsing Moghalu
- Niger Gov congratulates ALGON president
- NIMASA commences 24hours cargo manifest, Debit Notes issuance
- Ekiti 2018: Fayose replies Oni, says APC will face defeat again
- Court removes Ondo community head, orders a new selection process
- Ekiti PDP: Sheriff loyalists vow to remain in PDP, deny defecting to MPN
- APC won’t be injured if Alao Akala leaves —Ajimobi’s aide
- NOUSAN urges Osinbajo to accent to new Open University bill
- No controversy in Osun PDP as I remain the authentic chairman ―Faforiji
- Provosts task FG on college of health sciences
- Reps seek World Bank, UNIDO supports on environmental law, policy reform
- Overloads, substandard materials caused Meiran building collapse– LASG
- Exco members, lawmakers, over 3000 others register for Oyo Health Insurance Scheme
