» » CKN NEWS NEWS NEWSPAPER HEADLINES..SUNDAY 23rd JULY 2017
Posted date: Sunday, July 23, 2017



·         The unmasking of Diezani Alison-Madueke

·         Klop to meet Coutinho as Barcelona bid £72million

·         Linares gets WBA’s fight agreement deadline

·         High interest rates push business owners to non-bank lenders

·         Ginger production under threat

·         Youth and the future of Nigeria

·         In urban China, cash is rapidly becoming obsolete

·         Five books for when you get away for a while

·         Fear as donkeys face extinction in Zamfara

·         Twists, turns in Baale’s kidnap saga

·         APGA’s crisis rages ahead of Anambra guber

·         Why some of us refused to dump PDP – Prof. Alkali

·         Prophets of justice and peace

·         Constitution amendment: Reps fix minimum age for presidential aspirants at 35

·         Floods sack cities nationwide

·         Mother, daughter die in Lagos building collapse

·         God made Trump president to humble America – Obasanjo

About CKN NIGERIA

Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
