Contrary to the general belief that the killing of a tanker driver by the Police sparked off the mob action in Apapa that led to the burning of two banks yesterday,the umbrella body of Tanker drivers in Nigeria,NUPENG has denied the report that one of its member was killed by the Police.Speaking as a guest on a live TV programme this morning monitored from Abuja by CKN News,the Zonal Public Relations Officer of Petrol Tankers Branch of NUPENG,Mr Tayo Aboyeji,said none of its member was involved in the incident.Pushed further to disclose the identity of the deceased,the PRO said preliminary investigation conducted by his union revealed that none of its member was involved in the clash.According to him,he does not the identity of the person shot but he is definitely not a tanker driver as being alleged.He went further to state that the media should investigate thoroughly investigate issues of this nature thoroughly before rushing to press so as not to misinform Nigerians.On whether the killing will affect the lifting of Petroleum products,Mr Aboyeji said his members have been lifting fuel from the depots without any disruption .it will be recalled that a Policeman attached to one of the Banks was alleged to have shot a tanker driver yesterday afternoon which led to the burning of the Apapa branches of Diamond and Sterling Bank.