Select Menu

ntel

ntel

Slider

Market Update

Market Update

Politics

Society

Business/Economy

News Headlines

Entertainment

APO NEWS

BREAKING NEWS

Gainers

Market Gainers

Gainers

Losers

Market Losers

Losers

» » » BURNING OF BANKS IN APAPA:OUR MEMBER WAS NOT SHOT..NUPENG
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

Posted by: CKN NIGERIA Posted date: Thursday, July 20, 2017 / comment : 0

Contrary to the general belief that the killing of a tanker driver by the Police sparked off the mob action in Apapa that led to the burning of two banks yesterday,the umbrella body of Tanker drivers in Nigeria,NUPENG has denied the report that one of its member was killed by the Police.

Speaking as a guest on a live TV programme this morning monitored from Abuja by CKN News,the Zonal Public Relations Officer of Petrol Tankers Branch of NUPENG,Mr Tayo Aboyeji,said none of its member was involved in the incident.

Pushed further to disclose the identity of the deceased,the PRO said preliminary investigation conducted by his union revealed that none of its member was involved in the clash.According to him,he does not the identity of the person shot but he is definitely not a tanker driver as being alleged.

He went further to state that the media should investigate thoroughly investigate issues of this nature thoroughly before rushing to press so as not to misinform Nigerians.

On whether the killing will affect the lifting of Petroleum products,Mr Aboyeji said his members have been lifting fuel from the depots without any disruption .

it will be recalled that a Policeman attached to one of the Banks was alleged to have shot a tanker driver yesterday afternoon which led to the burning of the Apapa branches of Diamond and Sterling Bank.

Tagged with:

About CKN NIGERIA

Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

No comments

Leave a Reply

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Copyright © 2014 - 2015, CKN Nigeria | Site Designed By Wálé Ọláyanjú