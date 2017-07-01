Alhaji Balarabe who was diabetic according to sources did not get the best of medical care.



Muhammadu Buhari it was that used to supply him with special food in accordance with his health challenges quarterly even before he was elected president, but now that the president himself is also facing his own battles ,Alhaji Balarabe had no one to turn to for assistance.



The sickness got to him at a point he had to sell his piece of land to pay school fees and also buy food and his medication .



When his condition became critical ,Musa Daura his cousin took him to the National hospital where he died after being on admission for one week.



At death his residence became a mecca to ministers and other Federal Government appointees who are trooping into Daura to condole his family.



This will be the second of Alhaji Mamman Daura's siblings to pass on this year, it would be recalled that he lost a Jnr brother during the presidents first trip between February and April to diabetes as well.





