A latest picture alleged to have been recently taken,shows Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari relaxing in London has been circulating on Social media.This is the first picture of the President since he left the shores of the country 69 days ago for medical treatment abroad.No one could say for sure when the picture was taken.No video recording or picture of Buhari has been released since he arrived.Even his purported meeting with Ag President ,Yemi Osinbajo was not captured in pictures,fueling the authenticity of the visit.