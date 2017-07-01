The Minister of Communication, Barr. Adebayo Shittu, said on Wednesday that top supporters of President Muhammadu Buhari are trying to convince him to seek re-election in 2019.
Shittu stated this while featuring as a
guest on the Breakfast Chat with South West Group of Online Publishers
(SWEGOP) in Ibadan, Oyo State.
The minister argued that Buhari
has delivered on his campaign promise of tackling insurgency and other
forms of criminal violence in the country, corruption and reviving the
economy.
According to him, Buhari has recorded success in the three
key areas, particularly with Acting President Yemi Osinbajo sustaining
the legacies in his absence.
Buhari is currently on a medical vacation in the United Kingdom.
Shittu said there is no need for Buhari to stop the good work he is
doing, stressing that a four-year tenure is not enough to completely
overhaul the Nigerian system.
The minister said: “It is for the
interest of Nigeria. We have had in this country series of
administrations in the last 18 years. But what did we have to show for
it? We know that Nigeria was brought to its knees by corruption. It is
also because governance has not been focused on value added services. It
has been an era of impunity. Impunity leads to disorderliness,
lawlessness and cheating of the masses. But we have a President who
committed himself to a three-point agenda of fighting corruption,
insecurity and to repair the economy.
“Everybody will agree that the
fight against corruption has been sustained and the era of impunity has
been banished under President Buhari. Again, he has succeeded in routing
out of Nigeria the element of violence, not only in the North East
where Boko Haram held sway but also in the Niger Delta where militants
had been restive.
“On the economy, President Buhari has blocked all
loopholes through the Treasury Single Account (TSA) where corruption and
funds due to Nigeria were siphoned. He has also introduced so many
economic measures to try to stabilize the local currency, encourage
Foreign Direct Investment (FID) into the country and get the economy on
its feet.”
When asked if the President’s ill-health makes the efforts reasonable, Shittu said anybody can fall sick at anytime.
He expressed the confidence that Buhari would return to the country to continue his work.
