Posted by: CKN NIGERIA Posted date: Wednesday, July 26, 2017 / comment : 0

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, has approved the special promotion of 6,199 soldiers serving in Operation Lafiya Dole, to various ranks.

The Director Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman, in a statement, said Buratai gave the approval on Tuesday.

Usman gave the breakdown of the beneficiaries as follows: Staff Sergeants to Warrant Officers, 329 soldiers; Sergeants to Staff Sergeants, 371 soldiers; Corporals to Sergeants, 707 soldiers; Lance Corporals to Corporals, 1,290 soldiers; Privates to Lance Corporals, 3,502 soldiers.

The army spokesman quoted Buratai as congratulating the newly promoted soldiers and urged them to increase the tempo of the ongoing clearance operations of the Boko Haram terrorists in the North-East.

About CKN NIGERIA

Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
