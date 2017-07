Boko Haram have released a video and picture of three abducted University of Maiduguri staff.They are from left Mr Yusuf Ibrahim, Dr Solomon M. Yusuf and Haruna Dashe, their Driver.They were part of the ambushed convoy of oil workers on exploration at Lake Chad Basin.48 of them were killed during the ambush .In the video,the captives were seen begging the authorities to see to their release