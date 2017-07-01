Boko Haram Fully Back In Sambisa Forest..Nigerian Air Force
NAF also disclosed that its fighter jets and attack helicopters had bombed the terrorists’ hideouts 108 times between April and July 2017.
The Air Component Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, the military operation in the North-East, Air Commodore Tajudeen Yusuf, made these disclosures on Thursday during a media interaction in Maiduguri, capital of Borno State.
He identified the challenges confronting the air operations in the war against Boko Haram to include thunderstorms and rainfalls, which impact negatively on some air operations.
