hese disclosures on Thursday during a media interaction in Maiduguri, capital of Borno State.

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has revealed that the Boko Haram terrorists have staged a comeback to their former stronghold, Sambisa Forest, Borno State, from which they were earlier dislodged by the military.NAF also disclosed that its fighter jets and attack helicopters had bombed the terrorists’ hideouts 108 times between April and July 2017.The Air Component Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, the military operation in the North-East, Air Commodore Tajudeen Yusuf, made tHe identified the challenges confronting the air operations in the war against Boko Haram to include thunderstorms and rainfalls, which impact negatively on some air operations.