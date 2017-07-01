Select Menu

ntel

ntel

Slider

Market Update

Market Update

Politics

Society

Business/Economy

News Headlines

Entertainment

APO NEWS

BREAKING NEWS

Gainers

Market Gainers

Gainers

Losers

Market Losers

Losers

» » » BILLIONAIRE KIDNAPPER EVANS WILL BE ARRAIGNED SOON..POLICE
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

Posted by: CKN NIGERIA Posted date: Sunday, July 09, 2017 / comment : 0



Evans is intact in Police Custody, investigation into all the crimes he has committed which include several kidnappings; armed robbery and murder are ongoing. The Police have made significant progress in the investigations of these crimes.

The public should disregard and discountenance all media reports in the social and print media that he has vanished or released and all criminal charges against him dropped as UNTRUE and ABSOLUTE FALSEHOOD.

Evans is in Police custody and would be arraigned in court along with other members of his gang on completion of investigation.  

CSP JIMOH MOSHOOD
FORCE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER,
FORCE HEADQUARTERS,
ABUJA.

Tagged with:

About CKN NIGERIA

Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

No comments

Leave a Reply

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Copyright © 2014 - 2015, CKN Nigeria | Site Designed By Wálé Ọláyanjú