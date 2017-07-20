A rosy weekend of fun and laughter is ahead for residents of Ikeja, the capital city of Lagos, and its environs, national telecommunications operator, Globacom, has assured.









The company said in a press statement in Lagos that it would take the train of its hilarious comedy show, Glo Laffta Fest, to the 10 Degrees Event Centre, Oregun, Ikeja, on Sunday, July 30. It confirmed that the nation’s leading humour merchants will be on hand to ensure that Glo subscribers and other guests had the best comedy show ever held in the city.









Glo Laffta Fest, which is in its 16th week, parades the continent’s most talented stand-up comedians, including Salvador from Uganda and Nigeria’s Basketmouth, Bovi Ugboma, I Go Dye, Acapella, De Don, Seyi Law, Bash, Senator, Dan D’Humorous, Kenny Blaq and Still Ringing.









To add glamour to the Oregun, Ikeja edition of the show, Nollywood heavyweights, such as Patience Ozokwor, fondly called Mama G, Funke Akindele (Jenifa), popular Yoruba actor, Odunlade Adekola, and Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD) will make celebrity appearances, the company added.

Delectable actresses, Ebube Nwagbo and Uche Jombo, will anchor the show which is expected to attract very important personalities from all walks of life.









The artistes have promised an unforgettable night of fun for guests. Dan D’Humorous said, “Come Sunday, the people of Lagos, especially the good people of Ikeja, should expect nothing but the best from the wolf himself. It will be premium comedy in an unlimited fashion, Glo Style.”









Likewise, Acapella said, “It’s going to be an ‘unexplainable experience’ on Sunday. If you think there’s nothing new under the sun, then come to the Glo Laffta Fest on Sunday in Ikeja. It’s going to be absolutely refreshing.”









"Glo Laffta Fest will avail the residents of Ikeja the opportunity to relax and enjoy themselves in an atmosphere of fun and laughter. It will be a night they will cherish for a long time to come,” Globacom said.





To attend the Ikeja show, Glo subscribers are expected to use up to N2,000 credit within one month and text LOL with the location name to the short code 240; for example, "LOL Ikeja” to 240. Otherwise, they can go to the venue with N2000 to buy recharge card for their lines to be admitted into the hall.









The next destination of the show is Ibadan, Oyo State, after which FESTAC, Suleja, Kano, Anyigba, Lokoja, Port Harcourt, Onitsha, Makurdi and Ajah will take their turn to host the concert.









